Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.150-0.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $440.0 million-$480.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $472.4 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NUS stock opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.46. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $45.55. The firm has a market cap of $927.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.20%.

Insider Transactions at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 15,400 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $272,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,225 shares in the company, valued at $658,138. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 15,400 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $272,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,225 shares in the company, valued at $658,138. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,978.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,400 shares of company stock worth $383,732. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,670,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,887,000 after acquiring an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 134,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 31,840 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,709,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,869,000 after acquiring an additional 72,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.