Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Trading 8% Higher

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Free Report) traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. 97,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 55,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Nubeva Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

About Nubeva Technologies

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses software-based decryption solutions and TLS (SSL) network decryption solutions. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

