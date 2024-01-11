Nvwm LLC Buys 1,030 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,584 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays cut their price target on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.55.

NIKE stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.43. 5,667,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,462,396. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.38 and its 200 day moving average is $105.41. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $160.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

