Nvwm LLC Decreases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,768 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.38.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $236.36. 947,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,762. The firm has a market cap of $144.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $246.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

