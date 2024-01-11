Nvwm LLC Trims Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nvwm LLC reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,101 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 0.9% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $574,761,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $566.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.88.

Netflix Stock Up 3.0 %

NFLX traded up $14.55 on Thursday, hitting $492.88. 6,489,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,072,963. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $503.41. The company has a market cap of $215.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $468.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

