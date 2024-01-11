NWF Group (OTCMKTS:NWFFF) Trading Up 4.8%

NWF Group plc (OTCMKTS:NWFFF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 1,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 11,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

NWF Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70.

NWF Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.