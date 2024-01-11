NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.19

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 8687 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

NWTN Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NWTN in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NWTN in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of NWTN in the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NWTN in the 4th quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of NWTN in the 4th quarter valued at $1,002,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NWTN

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

