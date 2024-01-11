NXM Market Cap Achieves $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can now be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00018860 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,024.73 or 0.99967004 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00010850 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.55 or 0.00229249 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00009534 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003460 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

