Oasis Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $51.81 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $840.08 million and $51.81 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.03 or 0.05649737 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00084755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00028018 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00023354 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014632 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007899 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000435 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.12706089 USD and is up 7.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $59,591,668.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

