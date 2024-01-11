Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,143 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 98.6% in the third quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $201,000. MWA Asset Management bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $2,846,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the third quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.5% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 136,547 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $78,209,000 after purchasing an additional 18,366 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,220,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,447,008 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.40.

View Our Latest Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $671.62. 671,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,463. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $465.33 and a twelve month high of $681.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $619.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $576.07.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.