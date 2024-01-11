Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $20.74 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 4.2% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $20,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,071,831,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $71,423,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VYM traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,651. The company has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $112.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.51.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

