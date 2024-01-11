Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,333 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 207,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,894 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,190,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,040,000 after purchasing an additional 245,551 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 305,996.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,316,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.25. 4,110,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,539,021. The company has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.76.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.