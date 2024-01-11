Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Cadence Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $236.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,071,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,721. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $190.18 and a 1 year high of $238.74. The company has a market capitalization of $332.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

