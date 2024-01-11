Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 45,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 23,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.84. The stock had a trading volume of 70,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,088. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $67.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.67.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

