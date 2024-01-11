OHB (ETR:OHB) Trading 0.2% Higher

OHB SE (ETR:OHB – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €42.75 ($46.98) and last traded at €42.70 ($46.92). 170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 28,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.60 ($46.81).

OHB Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is €42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is €40.09.

OHB Company Profile

OHB SE operates as a space and technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Space Systems, Aerospace, and Digital segments. The Space Systems segment focuses on developing and executing space projects. This segment primarily develops and manufactures low-orbiting and geostationary small satellites for navigation, research, communications, and earth and weather observation and reconnaissance, including scientific payloads; undertakes projects for the assembly and outfitting of the International Space Station; and prepares studies and models for exploring solar system, such as the moon, asteroids, and Mars.

Recommended Stories

