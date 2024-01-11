Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.18

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.18 and traded as high as $4.03. Omeros shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 973,595 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Omeros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Omeros Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $231.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omeros news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,945 shares in the company, valued at $208,227.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omeros

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Omeros by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Omeros by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Omeros by 139.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 16,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Omeros by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,065,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,434,000 after acquiring an additional 15,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Omeros by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,434,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,642,000 after acquiring an additional 76,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

