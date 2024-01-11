OMG Network (OMG) 1-Day Volume Tops $46.86 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. OMG Network has a market cap of $107.34 million and approximately $46.86 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OMG Network has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001661 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00084383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00027788 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00023254 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007751 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006283 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001543 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

