OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Short Interest Up 877.6% in December

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, an increase of 877.6% from the December 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OMRON by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,548,000 after purchasing an additional 46,813 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in OMRON during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OMRON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in OMRON by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Get OMRON alerts:

OMRON Price Performance

OMRNY traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $47.51. 12,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,825. OMRON has a 12 month low of $34.99 and a 12 month high of $66.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.22.

About OMRON

OMRON ( OTCMKTS:OMRNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. OMRON had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 6.09%. Equities research analysts expect that OMRON will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.