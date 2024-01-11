ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

STKS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $7.50 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ STKS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.56. 71,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,636. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $173.86 million, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 2.38. ONE Group Hospitality has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $76.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 6.7% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 9.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 25.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

