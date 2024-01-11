ONUS One Day Volume Tops $703.02 (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last seven days, ONUS has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One ONUS coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ONUS has a market capitalization of $35.94 million and approximately $703.02 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ONUS Profile

ONUS’s genesis date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.37011823 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONUS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ONUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

