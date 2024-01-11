OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Short Interest Up 262.9% in December

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 262.9% from the December 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on OptimumBank in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OptimumBank stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 28,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.83 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 15.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in OptimumBank by 1,250,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 45,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

