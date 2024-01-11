Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 1,042 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 79,760.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,037,178,000 after buying an additional 459,574,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after buying an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,778,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,882,000 after buying an additional 423,324 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,010,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,251,000 after buying an additional 134,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,566,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,764,000 after buying an additional 1,395,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Shares of CNC stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.45. 2,618,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855,295. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $79.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.40.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

