Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 1,310 Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 119.1% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.92. The stock had a trading volume of 61,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,172. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.28. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $18.26.

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

