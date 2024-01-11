Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 25,653 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 115.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,653 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 690,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 312,767 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,020,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 98,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.64. 34,558,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,219,305. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 279.88, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.67. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $21.85.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet raised Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,991.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,991.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 971,777 shares of company stock worth $19,041,931 in the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

