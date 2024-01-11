Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 561.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of URBN traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $38.62. The stock had a trading volume of 994,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,593. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.46. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $39.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on URBN shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

