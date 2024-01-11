Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 67.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 50,639 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 63.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 227.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

ANGO stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $6.09. 370,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,594. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $14.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 0.70.

ANGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

