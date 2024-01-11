Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $779,000 Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter worth approximately $530,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 374.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 10.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAC traded down $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.99. The stock had a trading volume of 55,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,853. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $200.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.23). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 49.24%. The firm had revenue of $424.73 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $2.1589 dividend. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.10%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

