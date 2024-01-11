Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $787,000 Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CRL traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $214.01. 498,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,428. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $262.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.27 and a 200-day moving average of $202.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,080,586.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,080,586.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,348,411.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRL shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRL

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.