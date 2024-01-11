Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $826,000 Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,857 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in United Rentals by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $550.23. 354,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,661. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $585.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $508.66 and its 200 day moving average is $469.25.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on URI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.92.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

