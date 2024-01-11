Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $912,000 Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,346 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 130,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 27,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 249,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares during the period.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FALN traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $26.62. The company had a trading volume of 319,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,580. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.31.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1316 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.