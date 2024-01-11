Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 29.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,885 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 152,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GWX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.12. 349,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,605. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average is $30.05. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

