Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.05% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCTU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 69.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.37. The company had a trading volume of 13,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,005. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $52.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.14.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

