Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,351 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.69% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schiavi & Co LLC raised its position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC now owns 1,434,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,623,000 after purchasing an additional 38,389 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 212,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 147,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,640,000.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,181. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average of $39.47. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $42.22. The stock has a market cap of $134.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.92.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (MFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFUS was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

