Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,773 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 14,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $359,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,029,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,744,165.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.61. The company had a trading volume of 690,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,735. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $44.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.51%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

