Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 210 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,839,000 after acquiring an additional 21,745 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ORIX by 262.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 222,350 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ORIX by 19.0% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 288,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,345,000 after purchasing an additional 46,191 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in ORIX by 18.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 149,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,621,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ORIX by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IX traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,721. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.75 and a 200 day moving average of $92.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.82. ORIX Co. has a 52-week low of $79.64 and a 52-week high of $101.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

IX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

