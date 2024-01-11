Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 320 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 594,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,482,000 after buying an additional 76,509 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2,299.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after buying an additional 36,315 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after buying an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Stock Performance

NYSE PRI traded up $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $214.36. The company had a trading volume of 63,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.10. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.49 and a 1-year high of $220.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.44 and its 200-day moving average is $204.38.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.25. Primerica had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 16th that permits the company to buyback $425.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.20.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $630,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,691.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

