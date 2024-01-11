Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 4,044 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNA. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the second quarter worth $2,942,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $774,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 117,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC grew its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 50,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,057,000.

Shares of MNA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.48. 18,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,906. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.38. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $30.77 and a 52-week high of $32.02. The stock has a market cap of $478.50 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13.

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

