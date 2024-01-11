Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 4,905 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Easterly Government Properties worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 117,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 192,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 82,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

DEA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 617,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,519. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.00. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $16.79.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 321.21%.

DEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Easterly Government Properties

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 92,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,166.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

