Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 968 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CF. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 186.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in CF Industries by 99.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,975. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

CF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

