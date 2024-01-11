Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Short Interest Update

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a growth of 744.1% from the December 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Orvana Minerals Trading Down 6.9 %
Shares of ORVMF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.12. 557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,814. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12. Orvana Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.20.
Orvana Minerals Company Profile
