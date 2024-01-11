Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Short Interest Update

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a growth of 744.1% from the December 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Orvana Minerals Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of ORVMF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.12. 557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,814. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12. Orvana Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.20.

Get Orvana Minerals alerts:

Orvana Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates El Valle and Carlés mines that produces copper concentrate located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Orvana Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orvana Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.