Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.27

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.27 and last traded at C$3.27, with a volume of 26765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Pi Financial lowered their price objective on Osisko Development from C$11.00 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.
Osisko Development Stock Down 2.3 %
Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Osisko Development had a negative return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 247.30%. The firm had revenue of C$10.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Osisko Development Corp. will post 0.4767025 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Osisko Development Company Profile
Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.
