Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.68

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.68 and traded as low as C$2.55. Osisko Mining shares last traded at C$2.57, with a volume of 1,309,910 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.55 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$10.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$943.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 64.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.77.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Osisko Mining Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Osisko Mining news, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total value of C$221,250.00. In other news, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total value of C$221,250.00. Also, Director Jose Vizquerra sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.97, for a total transaction of C$446,100.00. 15.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

