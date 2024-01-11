Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.67 and last traded at $13.59. Approximately 511,005 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 479,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Paysafe in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Paysafe from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Paysafe from $13.90 to $13.70 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.96.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PSFE

Paysafe Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62. The firm has a market cap of $822.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.59% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $396.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Paysafe’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paysafe

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Paysafe by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Paysafe by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Paysafe by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Paysafe by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paysafe Limited provides a payments platform with for merchants and consumers in the entertainment sectors. It enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.