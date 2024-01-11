Pendragon (LON:PDG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.12

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 26.12 ($0.33) and traded as high as GBX 33.20 ($0.42). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 33.20 ($0.42), with a volume of 3,548,399 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 36 ($0.46) price target on shares of Pendragon in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 32.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £471.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1,106.67 and a beta of 0.39.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. Its UK Motor segment includes sale and servicing of vehicles in the UK; Software segment includes Licencing of Software as a Service to global automotive business users; and Leasing segment includes provision of fleet and contract hire.

