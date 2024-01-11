PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Shares Up 3%

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.52. 22,115 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 45,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 170.73%.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at PermRock Royalty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

In other PermRock Royalty Trust news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $26,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,900,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,425,159.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 26,198 shares of company stock valued at $132,516 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PermRock Royalty Trust by 50.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

