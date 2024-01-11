Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Trading Up 3%

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) shares were up 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.37 and last traded at $24.14. Approximately 351,812 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 455,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PHR shares. Barclays started coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Phreesia from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Phreesia from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.54.

Phreesia Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 54.28% and a negative net margin of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of $91.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 1,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $32,738.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 745,860 shares in the company, valued at $12,388,734.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $54,729.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,996 shares in the company, valued at $20,629,553.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 1,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $32,738.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 745,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,388,734.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,272 shares of company stock worth $155,415. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming raised its position in Phreesia by 34.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Phreesia by 2.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Phreesia by 3.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Phreesia by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

