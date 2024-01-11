Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Short Interest Down 79.7% in December

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 79.7% from the December 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Pigeon Stock Performance

Shares of PGENY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418. Pigeon has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92.

Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pigeon had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $172.61 million during the quarter.

Pigeon Company Profile

Pigeon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, import, and export of baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, and nursing care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business.

