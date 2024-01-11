Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE PNE opened at C$1.45 on Thursday. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.18 and a 1 year high of C$1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.45. The firm has a market cap of C$516.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Pine Cliff Energy had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of C$45.83 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Pine Cliff Energy will post 0.0600624 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Desjardins increased their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNE

Insider Activity

In other Pine Cliff Energy news, Director Philip Blake Hodge bought 17,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,500.00. Corporate insiders own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas, as well as in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.