Pirate Chain Trading Up 17.5% Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $40.72 million and approximately $144,990.43 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00061031 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00051939 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00017766 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.