Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 5,253,173 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 2,941,561 shares.The stock last traded at $1.84 and had previously closed at $2.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSNY. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 8.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $613.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.00 million. Analysts forecast that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Polestar Automotive Holding UK

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter worth about $616,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter worth about $394,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 236,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 57,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 199,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

